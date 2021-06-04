Limited Edition Disney Treasures From the Vault Goofy Plush Arrives

The newest Disney Treasures From the Vault arrives as Goofy debuts as the sixth commemorative plush for 2021. Each month, Disney has been releasing exclusive plush to Amazon capturing the magic of these beloved characters. For June, fans will get the success story of Goofy with a classic look that will please old and new collectors. Standing 15.75" tall, Goofy comes in a special Treasures From the Vault window box as well as a Certificate of Authenticity. This is one plush that fans will not want to miss out on, and they can find him here for $29.99. Be sure to keep an eye out each month for new exclusive plush figures to bring a little more magic to your collection.

"Relive the magic of Disney with the Treasures From the Vault Plush. Inspired by Disney's classic character, the Limited Edition Goofy is the sixth collectible character in this exclusive Amazon series. Standing 15.75- inches tall and made of soft fabric with embroidered eyes, he is wearing his orange hat with matching vest, green corduroy pants, and soft blue shirt. He even includes a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring exclusive Disney Treasures From the Vault packaging with gold foil detailing; ideal for collectors. Collect all twelve of these commemorative plush. Ages 3+ The story of Goofy is a legendary Hollywood success story.

"Originally named Dippy Dawg, Goofy made his first appearance as a member of the audience in the cartoon short "Mickey's Revue" (1932). What distinguished Goofy from those sitting around him was his distinctive laugh. Before long, Goofy was acting alongside Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, and in 1939 appeared as the star of his own cartoon short "Goofy and Wilbur". Goofy would go on to star in a popular series of "How To" cartoons, and in the 1950s, appeared in several shorts with a wife and son as the character Mr. Geef."