Limited Edition Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boxes Swing On In

The Beyond Amazing camping is still in full swing as the world continues to celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man. After 60 years, our favorite web-slinger has had plenty of collectibles to arrive, from toothbrushes, towels, and bedsheets to action figures and themed food. We are even getting more of these themed goodies this year for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and it looks like General Mills is even joining in on the web-slinging action. Fans will want to get their web shooters ready for this one, as Spider-Man is getting some limited edition collectible Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes. This collab is limited to only 1,962 pieces, which marks the year that Amazing Fantasy #15 hit the comic shelves.

Each Cinnamon Toast Crunch box features a nicely recreated Amazing Fantasy #15 cover on the front of the box with some added cinna-mini fun. It is on the back where the real magic begins as the first two pages of Spider-Man's Origins unfold once again right in front of your eyes. A special fifth panel is included here, allowing webheads to reveal the first couple of pages on your cereal box. If you are a Spider-Man fan, this is a fun and web-tingling collectible that will be an excellent addition to your growing web. These Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch collectibles boxes will be a Walmart exclusive and will arrive online here starting on Thursday, October 20th.

"The best duo since MJ and Peter Parker – Cinnamon Toast Crunch has teamed up with Marvel Comics to offer Spider-Man fans a limited-edition collectible box that pays homage to Peter Parker's hero origin story in "The Amazing Spider-Man. Featuring a first-of-its kind fifth panel, this extra sheet folds out into a two-page comic spread highlighting a recreation of the 1962 cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 – the first-ever appearance of Spider-Man in a Marvel comic book. Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes will be available for $9.98 starting on Thursday, Oct. 20, while supplies last exclusively at Walmart.com."