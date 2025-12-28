Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Limited Edition Transformers Ultra Magnus Coming Soon from threezero

New die-cast metal frame Transformers figures are on the way from threezero including the arrival of a limited edition Ultra Magnus

Article Summary Limited edition Ultra Magnus figure by threezero is inspired by the classic 1980s Transformers toy.

Only 1,200 Premium Ultra Magnus figures will be made, each standing 19 inches tall with die-cast metal frames.

Features 143 points of articulation, LED eyes, interchangeable armor for Earth and Cybertron modes, and Ion Blaster.

Transformers collectors can preorder now for $551, with shipments expected to arrive in Q1 2026.

Ultra Magnus's story begins with his roots in the 1980s Diaclone toyline, where the original Japanese "Powered Convoy" figure inspired his first release. Hasbro would soon adapt this mold in 1986 as Ultra Magnus, creating a car-carrier truck with a detachable trailer capable of transporting smaller Autobots. He came complete with missile launchers and modular armor, as well as new coloring, making him more than just a redeco of Optimus Prime. This early engineering made him stand out, and as the years went on, he would even become Optimus Prime's second-in-command.

While he has yet to arrive in the live-action Transformers franchise, threezero has crafted a limited-edition Ultra Magnus Premium figure inspired by his 1980s toy, with only 1,200 being made. Standing at 19" tall, this Premium figure is packed with impressive details, with an underlying design of Optimus Prime from the Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Magnus will feature a die-cast metal frame, 143 points of articulation, and LED eyes, as well as an Ion Blaster. Threezero also includes armor for both Earth and Cybertron modes, as well as a hefty price tag of $551. Pre-orders are already live, so be sure to reserve yours today with a Q1 2026 release.

threezero – Transformers: Bumblebee Premium Ultra Magnus

"Introducing the Transformers: Bumblebee PREMIUM Ultra Magnus by threezero, a remarkable variant action figure that pays homage to the classic original 1980's toy. This product is limited to 1,200 pieces worldwide. With a premium pearl white paint finish, the Transformers: Bumblebee PREMIUM Ultra Magnus stands an impressive 19 inches tall and features approximately 143 points of articulation for maximum poseability, including individually articulated fingers."

"The figure is built on a sturdy die-cast metal frame, providing impressive weight and a premium tactile feel. Expertly crafted with an ultra-detailed sculpt and threezero signature weathering paint, the figure cleverly combines different materials to enhance realism. The PREMIUM Ultra Magnus features LED-illuminated eyes and an Ion Blaster, along with interchangeable armor pieces, allowing the figure to be displayed in either Earth Mode or Cybertron Mode."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!