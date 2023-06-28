Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Fisher-Price, little people, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Little People Collector Reveals the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set

Cowabunga dudes! Bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles home to your little one with this adorable Little set from Fisher-Price

Cowabunga dudes! Rising from the sewers is Fisher-Price as they reveal their latest Little People Collector set. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with an adorable and nicely crafted collector set. Getting redesigned for the iconic toddler toy design, fans can now share their love for these turtles with their kids or themselves. All four turtles are featured together with Leonardo, Rafael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in colored bandanas and all. Each of these turtles is featured with some notable TMNT elements, like Donatello with the Shell Phone, angry Raph and his sais, and even Michelangelo with some pizza. These Mutant Ninja Brothers are all packaged in one nice windowed box with sewer and Little People artwork. If you love, Fisher-Price, love these Little People Collector Set, are just love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, look no further. Grab this set and a slice for $25 for pre-order here, and be on the lookout for these in certain Target stores now!

"Cowabunga! Fans of the iconic franchise will love this special edition Little People Collector™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure set from Fisher-Price®. This must-have set includes all four sewer-dwelling crimefighters, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael brought down to Little People® figurine size. Each figure is styled with the character's iconic color bandana and their battle weapon of choice. The set comes in a gift-ready package styled like the group's underground lair."

Prepare for crimefighting action with the pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with this special edition Little People Collector™ figure set

Includes Leonardo with his blue bandana and katana, Michelangelo with his orange bandana and nunchucks, Donatello with his purple bandana and bo staff, and Raphael with his red bandana and sai

Each figure stands just over 2.5 inches tall and is styled like one of the iconic characters

Figure set arrives in a display-worthy package featuring the group's underground lair and fun hidden details for fans to discover

Great gift for TMNT fans ages 3 years and older

©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!