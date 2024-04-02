Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Starfire Turns Up the Heat with New McFarlane Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

The Princess Koriand'r of the planet Tamaran has landed at McFarlane Toys with a new DC Comics Collector's Edition figure. Starfire was introduced in DC Comics Presents #26 along with Raven and Cyborg back in 1980. She possesses the ability to absorb and convert solar energy, along with superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and energy projection. She had been a prominent member of the Teen Titans and Outsiders and shared a very close relationship with Nightwing. This legendary Titan is back and joins the ranks of McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse line with an impressive new figure. Starfire will come with a flight display base, two energy fists, and a collectible art card with a stand. As much as McFarlane Toys does not want to admit, fans want more DC Comics female heroes, and we need more like Starfire in our collection. Pre-orders are already live online, like at McFarlane Toys Store, for $24.99, with a May 2024 release. BE on the lookout for more DC Collector Editon figures with Captain Boomerang and Penguin.

Starfire (DC Comics Rebirth) McFarlane Collector Edition #11

"An alien princess in exile, Koriand'r of Tamaran escaped a lifetime of brutality as a slave and lab rat for the Citadel and the Psions. Years after manifesting incredible energy powers, she led a revolt and escaped to Earth. An engine of righteous fury, she fights to ensure no other beings have to endure the pain and indignity that ruined her life."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

STARFIRE as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 energy effects and flight stand

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

