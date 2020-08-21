LEGO Announces Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Bespin Duel Set

The year 2020 marks the 40th Anniversary of the iconic film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This event has treated many fans with some amazing collectibles over the year from Hasbro, Funko, Hot Toys, and more. This time though, LEGO is giving fans a real treat with their Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Bespin Duel set. LEGO fans will now have the ability to rebuild that breathtaking, "No, I am your father," scene from the ending of the film. The set will be only 295 pieces and of course mini-figures of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. The set will stand 8" high, will be 9" longer, and has a display base for the set.

The LEGO set is very well done and it highlights one of the most significant events in the Star Wars saga. This will be a nice collector's piece for both collectors and fans to relive Bespin. The Star Wars Bespin Duel set is scheduled to release on August 27, 2020. The set is priced at $39.99 and fans can find them located here.

"Disconnect from the daily grind and reconnect with nostalgic Star Wars™ memories with this detailed Bespin Duel build-and-display LEGO® model (75294). Marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, it cleverly recreates the iconic Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Cloud City duel scene."

"This fun, creative construction set features Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader LEGO minifigures with lightsabers. It also has a display stand with a 40th anniversary nameplate to complete a wonderful centerpiece for your home or office. And don't worry if you are a LEGO® newcomer – step-by-step instructions are included so you can enjoy a stress-free building experience."

Take time out to relax, reawaken nostalgic Star Wars™ memories and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in LEGO® style with this Bespin Duel (75294) build-and-display model.

This 295-piece Star Wars™ construction kit is great for solo building or sharing the creative fun with your friends. It also makes a super birthday or holiday gift for the Star Wars fan or hobbyist in your life.

The buildable model measures over 8" (20cm) high, 9" (23cm) wide and 4" (11cm) deep – it doesn't need a huge amount of space for display, but its striking, authentic details are sure to grab people's attention.