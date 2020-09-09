Mezco Toyz Unveils the One:12 Mystery Man, Doc Nocturnal

Mezco Toyz has announced another member of their original Rumble Society figure line. Doc Nocturnal has arrived and is ready to hunt anything that goes bump in the night. This character was teased at Toy Fair earlier this year and finally, we get a full reveal. This figure comes with glow-in-the-dark pieces, swappable hands, heads, weapons, and so much more. Mezco Toyz is releasing him as a Swag Set so fans will also be getting a 48-page magazine-styled comic book, cards, and a beautifully designed t-shirt. The Rumble Society has gained another member so reunite the Society to your One: 12 Collective collection today.

Doc Nocturnal is another original character that really shines in the action figure world. He is a blank slate and collectors can be a kid once again and imagine their own story when they get their hands on this guy. With so many accessories, interchangeable pieces, and the extra swag fans will not want to miss this release. The One: 12 Collective Doc Nocturnal Swag Set from Mezco Toyz is priced at $112.00. he is expected to release between November and December 2020 and some pre-orders are live and can be found here. If pre-orders switch out to a waitlist then make sure you get on it to hopefully get him in your collection. Check out the full reveal below with amazing pictures from D Amazing and a full list of included accessories. Will you brace the darkness with Doc Nocturnal?

Doc Nocturnal Arrives at Mezco Toyz

"Straight from the serial screens, radio shows, and pulp pages of yesteryear, comes the hunter of horrors – Doc Nocturnal. Hidden away in the Nocturnal Tower, the Phantom Knight quietly observes the infernal region for anomalies while perfecting the ancient practice of necro-alchemy."

"The One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal is shrouded in darkness – wearing a hooded leather-like sleeveless tunic with skull insignia, fitted bodysuit, removable cloak, and a modular utility belt. Doc Nocturnal's Noirmory is packed with weapons and tools of his macabre trade including the Ferryman – his trusted bespoke sidearm, Hades Inferno – thermite explosives that can obliterate physical material as well as incorporeal elements, the infamous Death Ray – a chemical-based ray blaster fueled by his secret X-13 formula, and much more."

BECOME A MEMBER OF THE PHANTOM KNIGHTS WITH THIS EXCLUSIVE SET CONTAINING:

Doc Nocturnal t-shirt: a screen printed, super soft, poly-cotton blended shirt featuring Doc Nocturnal artwork (please select your size when ordering).

Doc Nocturnal magazine-format 48 page comic book: featuring two tales of twisted terror and a peek inside the secret sanctum of Doc Nocturnal.

Doc Nocturnal collectible card set: a pack of 9 cards that provide a closer look at the mangled monstrosities that Doc faces.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DOC NOCTURNAL FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits with hinged jaws

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of gun supporting hands (L & R) One (1) pair of pistol holding (L & R) One (1) pair of machine gun holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of resting hands (L & R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Leather-like removable cloak

Leather-like sleeveless, hooded tunic with skull 3D skull insignia

Fitted bodysuit

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt with holster

Knee-high boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) gas mask (fits over GID skull head portrait)

One (1) pair of removable goggles

Four (4) Hades Inferno grenades

One (1) Death Ray with removable glow in the dark beam FX

One (1) Ferryman: bespoke hand gun

One (1) Iron Talon grapple claw

One (1) Iron Talon grapple claw with posing wire

One (1) Night Watch: wrist mounted apparatus

One (1) the Device: super-sonic disruptor

One (1) tommy gun with two (2) removable drum magazines

Two (2) gun blast FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post