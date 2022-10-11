Dolph Lungren's He-Man Joins Mattel's MOTU Masterverse Line

Mattel has really started to explore the Masters of the Universe franchise with their Masterverse line. The Masterverse line is a set of figures that expands the MOTU franchise from just the classic Origins line. These 7" scale figures have showcased many eras of the Masters of the Universe landscape, from the Classics to the newer Netflix shows. It looks like Mattel has really brought some figures out of the left field for the Masterverse line as we return to 1987 for the live-action Masters of the Universe film! That is right; the chaotic and odd live-action films are back as Dolph Lungren has the power as he takes up the mantle of He-Man once again. All of the live-action detail is featured, as well as a nice fabric cape, Power Sword, and dagger. To make things more interesting, two head sculpts will be included featuring live-action He-Man and a sweet classic He-Man sculpt to really change things up. This Deluxe beauty is priced at $34.99, set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The 1987 Masters of the Universe Film Comes to Masterverse

"This Masterverse He-Man is a deluxe action figure inspired by the 1987 movie, Masters of the Universe! At 7-inches tall, he is designed with a high level of detail fans will love. The He-Roic character figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with swappable heads and hands and multiple accessories for epic storytelling and displays! By the power of Grayskull!, this makes a great gift to augment any MOTU collection. Ages 6 and up."

"Figure includes 2x swappable heads, 2x sets of swappable hands and accessories. His cape is made of soft goods, for a realistic, flowing look. A Power Sword fits in the figures back sheath, a dagger fits in the hip sheath, a boot knife fits in the boot sheath and a blaster accessory fits in a holser on the hip. It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"