Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lone coconut, plunderlings

Lone Coconut Reveals Plunderlings PlunderFrog Nomad Koqui

Set sail for PlunderPlanet as Lone Coconut continues their fantasy action figure line with new greedy PlunderFrogs

Article Summary Discover Lone Coconut’s new Plunderlings release: PlunderFrog Nomad Koqui, a pirate-themed collectible.

Nomad Koqui stands out with a vibrant red-and-blue design, four articulated arms, and multiple accessories.

Includes swappable heads, hands, mask, magnetic hood, five daggers, poncho, and more for max customization.

PlunderFrogs bring tropical mystic flair to the Plunderlings world, priced at $34.99 from Lone Coconut Shop.

The Plunderlings line by Lone Coconut is an independent collectible figure series that gained a lot of attention for its design and customization options. Plunderlings are stylized, pirate-themed goblins with exaggerated features, including oversized heads, detailed clothing, and interchangeable parts. This series originally started as a Kickstarter project, but now stands on its own two feet, with new figures continually being released. Since their launch, Lone Coconut has introduced new species and additions to the line like PunderLongs, PlunderStrongs, PlunderBeaks, and now PlunderFrogs are joining the PlunderPlanet!

PlunderFrog Nomad Koqui is a brand-new figure that continues to add a tropical twist to Lone Coconuts' pirate-themed action figure line. The PlunderFrogs are reclusive mystics who trade with the locals, and this nomad is a cheerful one who lives deep in the jungle. Koqui features an impressive red-and-blue deco, with two swappable heads, five swords, a mask, a magnetic, removable hood, and four articulated arms! The PlunderFrog Nomad Koqui figure is priced at $34.99, and keep your eyes peeled on BBTS or the Lone Coconut Shop to get yours.

Plunderlings – PlunderFrog Nomad Koqui

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderfrog are reclusive mystics who trade with the Plunderfolk to fuel their rituals and experiments. Nomad Koqui the cheerful wanderer who always has a hop in his step. You can find him in deep jungles and forgotten paths in search of hidden wonders. Friendly and well-traveled, he's always ready to swap stories and trade wares with any Plunderfolk he meets, treating every stranger like a friend."

Contents

Nomad Koqui Figure

2 Interchangeable Tongues

6 Pairs of Hands

3 Magnetic Heads

Magnetic Nomad Mask

Magnetic Plunderfrog Hood

5 Daggers

Small Poncho

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