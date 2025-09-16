Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged:

NECA Announces New 40th Anniversary The Golden Girls Deluxe 4-Pack

NECA is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Golden Girls with a new and Deluxe 4-Pack set with all four 8” clothed figures

Article Summary NECA celebrates The Golden Girls’ 40th anniversary with a new deluxe 4-pack action figure set.

The set includes 8-inch clothed figures of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia with authentic likenesses.

Special accessories like Sophia’s purse, Fernando the teddy bear, and cheesecake are featured in the pack.

Exclusive to the NECA Store, the collectible set arrives in premium cheesecake box packaging in Q1 2026.

The Golden Girls is a beloved American sitcom that aired from 1985 to 1992 and was created by Susan Harris. The show follows four older women: Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). They share a home in Miami, Florida, and despite their differences in personality, each of these women forms a strong, supportive friendship. The show humorously explores this older cast's older age, relationships, family, and social issues with both heart and plenty of laughter. This beloved series was ahead of its time by addressing topics like LGBTQ+ rights, elder care, and illness, making it a fan-favorite series to this day.

The Golden Girls is now celebrating its 40th anniversary, and NECA is honoring them with a new Deluxe 4-Pack figure set. All four ladies stand 8" tall, feature fabric clothes, and come all packed together in a fun cheesecake-themed packaging. Some themed accessories are included, like Fernando the teddy bear, Sophia's purse, and, you guessed it, cheesecake. Pre-orders for NECA's The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Deluxe 4-Pack are priced at $100 and are a NECA Store Exclusive with a Q1 2026 release date.

The Golden Girls – 40th Anniversary Golden Girls Deluxe 4-Pack

"Celebrate 40 years of the classic TV comedy series that continues to inspire those who cherish friendship, rattan furniture, and cheesecake. Bring home The Golden Girls as NECA action figures! Dorothy, Sophia, Blanche, and Rose are dressed in fabric clothing inspired by vintage toy lines, ready for an afternoon on the lanai. Featuring authorized likenesses, these fully articulated figures stand approximately 8 inches tall and include signature accessories like Sophia's purse, Fernando the teddy bear, and, of course, cheesecake."

"This deluxe 4-pack set comes in special 40th anniversary cheesecake box packaging designed with collectors in mind. Made from premium materials with magnetic closures, it opens and closes without the need for tape, preserving its display-worthy look. Treat yourself to this heartfelt tribute or gift it to the ultimate Golden Girls fan with a card attached that says: "Thank you for being a friend"!"

