Lord of the Rings Boromir 1/6 Scale Figure Revealed by Asmus Toys

Asmus Toys is continuing its The Lord of the Rings figure line with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Every Fellowship needs some assistance, and it looks like Boromir is here to join the fight with an impressive new release. Boromir made his appearance in The Lord of the Rings and the Fellowship of the Ring. He was a skilled warrior of Gondor, was loved by the people, and was played by Sean Bean in the live-action films. Asmus Toys bring this version of Boromir to life with an impressive 11.8″ tall figure that features 32 points of articulation. An incredible head sculpt of Boromir is showcased here, and he also comes with a fabric outfit, swappable hands, and weapons. This includes some a dagger and sword, both in die-cast, along with a shield, sheath, and display base. These figures are the ultimate Lord of the Rings collectibles, and Boromir is priced at $208 with a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to add some of the other figures to transform your collection right into Middle-Earth.

Asmus Toys The Lord of the Rings 1/6 Scale: Boromir

The Lord of the Rings series Boromir Sixth Scale Figure features:

Asmus ADAM body

Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Features :

Super detailed head in super detail and likeness to the movie actor

One pair gloved fist

One pair relax gesture gloved hand

One pair of weapon holding gesture gloved hand

Special features on Clothing:

One black inner shirt with chain-mill like sleeve

One patterned fleece cape

One dark blue robe

One pair of dark brown pants

One plastic belt with scabbard

One pair of ankle articulated boots

Special features in weapons:

A die-cast alloy sword

A die-cast alloy dagger

A shield

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys The Lord of the Rings series display stand