Lord of the Rings Gollum and Sméagol Arrive at Asmus Toys

The Lord of the Rings fans are in for a real treat as Asmus Toys reveals two brand new 1/6th scale figures. Gollum and Sméagol are back with both versions of this creature coming to life with solo releases and a bundle. Standing 8″ tall, Gollum has roughly 22 points of articulation and will include a secondary head, swappable hands and legs, seamless limbs, a fish, and, of course, the One Ring. Gollum's counterpart, oddly enough, Sméagol, is a separate figure with a new head sculpt but will also include the same items as the Gollum. Asmus Toys is also offering a The Lord of the Rings Luxury Edition, which has both figures and adds an additional rock diorama display base. The Lord of the Rings Gollum and Sméagol figures are priced at $130 each and set to release in Q1 2022. The Luxury Edition comes in at $270, and all of these figures can be found up for pre-order right here.

"We wants it. We needs it. Must have the precious." Introducing both Gollum and Sméagol in 1/6th scale! Asmus Toys have developed our exclusive Gollum body at around 20cm tall with over 22 points of articulation! This set comes complete with seamless arms and legs, 3 sets of hands, crouching legs and haired hobbit feet. Both sculpts feature rooted hair and rotatable eyes to help achieve the perfect expression you are after. But to top all of that, there's a "juicy, sweet" fish thrown in to each box. We don't keep nasty chips! Which one will you go for?! Gollum or Sméagol?

Can't decide? Why not take both… and more?! The Asmus Toys Luxury Edition includes Gollum and Sméagol figures with the addition of our rock by the pond diorama! Pre-order here: Luxury Edition"