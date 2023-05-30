Exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Sabretooth Figure Hits Mondo Mondo is back with a new X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure Timed Edition figure as Sabretooth is ready to fight

Mondo is back as they are ready to continue their growing collection of figures from the popular 90s cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series. It is time to balance the scales as a new member of the Brotherhood of Evil has arrived, as Sabretooth is ready for a fight. This 1/6 Scale figure will first release as a timed exclusive with a couple of extra accessories with a blaster, secondary portrait, and a muzzle to cage the beast. This powerhouse is no joke, and X-Men fans will see how this 13" tall figure towers over some of Mondo's other X-Men figures. The cel-shaded deco is nicely done, a sweet set of accessories are included, and he will pair perfectly with your 1/6 scale Magneto. X-Men fans will be able to pre-order Sabretooth for $240 starting May 30th, 12 NOON CT, through June 6th, 11:59 AM CT. Sabretooth will be joining Wolverine, Jubilee, Gamit, and Magento in 1/6 scale format, with surely more to come. Fans will be able to find him right here, so be sure to get this version while you can before time runs out.

The Might of X-Men's Sabretooth Comes to Mondo

"X-Men: The Animated Series – Sabretooth 1/6 Scale Figure Timed Edition – In 2022, Magneto became the first baddie in our X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line. Now, we're adding some muscle to our Brotherhood of Evil Mondo Mutants. Wolverine's ex-Team X teammate, Sabretooth was transformed into a towering archenemy capable of hunting Logan to the ends of the Earth. Available for one week only, our Timed Edition includes exclusive extras like his blaster and an additional portrait … plus a handy muzzle to lock this hellcat down! On sale May 30th, 12 NOON CT through June 6th, 11:59 AM CT. Limit 2 figures per person, household, etc."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Sabretooth Figure

Smiling Portrait

Angry Portrait

Maskless Portrait

Blaster

Muzzle

Detonator

Explosive

Talos Head

4 pairs of hands – Fists, C-Grip, Trigger, Dramatic

Figure Stand

