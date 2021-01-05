Lord of the Rings Uruk-hai Lurtz Wants Blood with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has unveiled yet another amazing statue for their The Lord of the Rings statue series. This time, the first laser of the Urak-hai, Lurtz is getting his very own incredibly detailed 1/4 scale statue. Lurtz is best known and recognized from the films as the scout leader who kills Boromir at the end of the first film Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Standing roughly 24" tall, Lurtz will be placed on a beautiful and dynamic diorama base as he is shown aiming a bow and arrow. The base features a weathered environment and shows elvish around the base. Prime 1 Studio is also offering an exclusive version of the Lord of the Rings Lurtz statue that comes with an interchangeable set of arms to all collectors to display him with a sword and shield. Hardened and battle-ready, this is one statue that Lord of the Rings fans will love to have in their collection.

The Urak-hai leader Lurtz was specifically created for the Lord of the Rings films. Fans of the movies will really enjoy this highly detailed and massive statue in their set. Lurtz is not cheap either, as he will be priced at $899 for the standard bow and arrow display and $949 for the exclusive featuring the sword and shield. The Lord of the Rings Lurtz 1/4 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between April -July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Premium Masterline Series. 1/4 Scale PMLOTR-06: Lurtz from the epic fantasy adventure film series: The Lord of The Rings! Uruk-Hais are already some of the strongest and most brutal warriors of Middle-Earth; however, Lurtz is the first leader of the Uruk-hai scouts created specifically for this film. He was the first of Saruman's Uruk-hai to be bred, choking the first Orc he sees to death within seconds of his birth. He became Saruman's second-in-command and led the first battalion of Uruk-hai into battle against the Fellowship of the Ring at Amon Hen.

Lurtz stands about 24 inches tall, holding his bow, ready to shoot. Representing a memorable scene of Boromir protecting the Fellowship of the Ring, this statue not only grabs your attention but also gives you the story of one of the most brutal warriors in the entire Lord of The Rings franchise! We have crafted this show-stopping statue with the utmost attention to detail and concept design to bring you the most movie-accurate Lurtz statue on the market! Excellent addition to your collection and must-have for Lord of the Rings fans around the world!

Specifications:

– One (1) Lord of the Rings designed themed base

– One (1) Switchable pair of arms holding the Sword & Shield [Exclusive Version Only]