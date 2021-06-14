Lord Voldemort Rises With Iron Studios Harry Potter Legacy Statue

Darkness rises once again as Iron Studios announced their newest Harry Potter Legacy statue. Voldemort and Nagini are back and ready to kill the boy who lived with this beautifully crafted 1/4 scale standing at 22.8" tall. Captured in a dynamic pose, these two villains are fully detailed on a ruin styled base. The emotion that Iron Studios packed into this status is pretty remarkable, and this will easily be a highlight statue for any Harry Potter collection. The Lord Voldemort and Nagini Harry Potter Legacy 1/4 Scale Statue from Iron Studios are priced at a mighty $999.99. He is set to return between September – November 2022, and pre-orders with payment plans are up and available here. Be on the lookout for more amazing Harry Potter statues coming from the magical minds at Iron Studios in the future.

"The Dark Lord in a realistic statue by Iron Studios! Considered the most powerful dark wizard, his monstrous pale face exudes all the intensity of his malice, spite, and fury, as he wields his wand in his right hand, ready to unleash one more destructive spell against anyone who opposes his will. His cadaverous slender body is covered by a black toga and is surrounded and protected by Nagini, a huge snake that, far more than a pet of the villain, guards part of his dark soul, like the so-called Horcrux, which is a magical way to preserve a piece of his evil spirit."

"Barefoot and climbing a base formed by the remnants of concrete and stones from Hogwarts Castle, Iron Studios presents its impressive statue of "Voldemort and Nagini – Harry Potter – Legacy Replica 1/4 – Iron Studios\", Harry Potter\'s most feared villain. Immortalized in a statue meticulously faithful to the wizard, played by British actor Ralph Fiennes in the movies, the saga is adapted from the literary work of JK Rowling. It is the first statue of the Harry Potter franchise to be developed on this scale by Iron Studios, which was presented firsthand at the Iron Studios Day virtual event in May 2021. As previously announced, this event will be featured monthly and will release all the news from future items."

Features: