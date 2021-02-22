Made in Abyss Lord of Dawn Get figma From Max Factory

From the hit anime film Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul comes the White Whistle Delver Bondrewd from Max Factory. This researcher has been lost in his work with the Abyss and has become something hateful and dark. The Lord of Dawn is back with his own figma that features smooth articulation with the use of flexible plastic. His backpack can open and close, and he will include a nice set of accessories that will fit inside it. Other accessories included with the Made in Abyss figure are swappable hands, effects parts, Sparagmos sword, and a LED enabled secondary head. From an articled tail, LED head, and a huge assortment of accessories, this is one anime figure that Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Souls fans have been waiting for. Fans can find him here for $114.99, he is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Max Factory's figma Bondrewd: Ascending to the Morning Star (Gangway) ver.

"As long as I have your love, I am immortal." From "Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul" comes a figma of the White Whistle Delver Bondrewd, also known as the Lord of Dawn. Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising possibility. Bondrewd's backpack is included and can be opened and closed. Cartridges are also included to store inside. Effect parts recreating his sword Sparagmos are included.

The Ascending to the Morning Star (Gangway) version includes a part to display the slit of his mask shining, allowing you to recreate scenes of Bondrewd firing the Ascending to the Morning Star (Gangway) artifact.

His large tail is articulated.

An articulated figma stand (large) is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.

*CR1220 battery required to use light-up head part is sold separately.