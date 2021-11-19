Magic: The Gathering Jace Beleren Casts a Spell with Good Smile

The world of Magic: The Gathering comes to life once more as Phat! reveals their newest Nendoroid action figure. Coming straight out of the hit trading card game, the Mind-Mage Planeswalker of Blue is here to change the tide of battle with a nicely crafted and fully articulated figure. The Magic: The Gathering figure will feature three different face plates, allowing collectors to display him with smiling, standard, and glowing eyes expression. The fun does not end there either, as Jace Belerenwill also comes with a nice set of swappable hands from Phat! with spell casting hands and companion spell effects. Fans will also get an alternate cape for Jace, allowing for more dynamic flowing pose and will pose well with the Magic: The Gathering Chandra Nalaar. Priced at $84.99, Jace Beleren is set to realize in January 2023, and pre-orders for him are live and can be found right here.

"The Mind-Mage Planeswalker of Blue – From the trading card game "Magic: The Gathering" comes a Nendoroid of Jace Beleren! The fully articulated Nendoroid action figure comes with three interchangeable face plates including a forward-facing expression, an expression with glowing eyes and a smiling expression. Both standard hand parts and spellcasting hand parts are included along with two magic effect parts that can be used with the spellcasting hand parts. He also comes with an alternate cape part that is made to appear as though flowing in the wind, allowing for dynamic posing options. Be sure to add him to your collection with Nendoroid Chandra Nalaar (sold separately).

Purchases of Nendoroid Jace Beleren from the GOOD SMILE ONLINE SHOP will include a Magic Effect Plate as a bonus!"