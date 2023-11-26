Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: g.i. joe, hiya toys

Major Bludd Bring Some Pain to Hiya Toys Growing G.I. Joe 1/18 Series

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including the growing forces of Cobra as like the arrival of Major Bludd

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils 1/18 scale Major Bludd figure in the Hiya Exquisite Series.

Iconic details, including eye patch and weapons, make Bludd a must-have for fans.

Equipped with tactical backpack, swappable hands, and pistols for dynamic poses.

Major Bludd available to pre-order for $24.99 with a Q3 2024 release date.

Get ready to elevate your growing G.I. Joe collection with the Hiya Toys' latest addition to their Hiya Exquisite Series. The forces of Cobra are rising as a new 1/18 scale figure is ready to bring some pain to everyone's favorite All American Heroes. Major Bludd has arrived as the notorious mercenary and is ready to take his place among the ranks in your Cobra collection. Hia Tosy was sure to capture every iconic detail of this deadly merc, from his distinctive eye patch to some weapons that might just turn the tide of war. Using his unethical tactics and psychological warfare, Hiya Toys has given Major Bludd a tactical backpack with removable missiles, swappable hands, and two pistols, and one can be holstered on his waist. Bludd will also come with a removable helmet, allowing G.I. Joe fans to choose how to display his deadly Cobra mercenary. Collectors will be able to secure Major Bludd for their collection right here at $24.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Be on the lookout for other Cobra Hiya Exquisite figure with Baroness, Destor, Firefly, and more.

Major Bludd is Hunting Joes with Hiya Toys Newest Release

"The rush Major Bludd gets from the chaos he causes in battle is second only to the excitement he gets from collecting his pay. One of the best prepared Cobra mercenaries, he is proficient with every form of infantry weapon and uses advanced tactics and psychological warfare to win at all costs. He has no belief system beyond landing the largest payday, and no deed is too despicable if it boosts his bankroll."

The Major Bludd Action Figure is fully articulated, stands at 4.1inches tall, featuring 19 points of articulation, allows for extensive and dynamic posing, recreate a variety of combat stances. He comes equipped with a tactical backpack that supports missile storage, and he can hold a pistol in each hand, always ready for action. His holder on leg is designed to store handguns, providing even greater flexibility for players. Additionally, the figure includes 2x interchangeable hand parts, allowing you to display different styles and gestures. Included with the figure is an exclusive base, enabling you to recreate an authentic battlefield atmosphere right in the comfort of your own home!

