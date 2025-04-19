Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Make Room for LEGO's New Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Article Summary Explore LEGO's new Star Wars Kylo Ren's shuttle with 386 pieces, perfect for collectors and fans alike.

Honoring the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens, the shuttle measures 17.5" long in flight mode.

With articulated wings, this set offers diverse display options for Star Wars enthusiasts.

Pre-order now for $69.99; set releases on May 1, 2025, perfect as a creative gift for adults.

Kylo Ren's Upsilon-class command shuttle is a sleek, menacing starship designed to match his imposing presence. This shuttle evokes fear and authority whenever it lands on the battlefield, which is precisely what Kylo Ren needs. Unlike standard First Order ships, this shuttle features advanced shielding, reinforced armor, and powerful weaponry, making it a secure mobile base of operations. The shuttle made its presence during important battles in the sequel trilogy like The Battle of Takadana and the Battle of Crait.

Star Wars collectors can now build this deadly First Order, which is landing at LEGO as they debut their latest replica starship set. Honoring the honor of the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens, this set comes in at 386 pieces, measures 17.5" long (when in flight mode), and stands 10.5" tall. The all-black shuttle is nicely detailed and will have articulated wings to allow fans to display in two different flight positions. Pre-orders for the Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle are already live for $69.99 and a May 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Star Wars – Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

"Imagine taking command of First Order forces as you build this mid-scale LEGO® Star Wars™ version of Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle (75406). This buildable starship model kit for adults offers a complex, rewarding build, challenging you to replicate authentic details of a vehicle first seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens™."

"Enjoy quality time recreating the iconic starship's streamlined shape and adjust the wings for landing or flight modes. Place your creation on the buildable stand with a nameplate to complete a striking display to honor the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Part of the mid-scale LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection, this vehicle build-and-display set makes a super treat for yourself or a creative Star Wars gift for other adult fans and collectors."

