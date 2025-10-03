Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Man-Bat Flies in with New Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Figure

McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Multiverse to Walmart Collector Con with some new exclusive figures like the return of Man-Bat

Man-Bat first appeared in Detective Comics #400, published in 1970, created by writer Frank Robbins and artist Neal Adams. Unlike the typical Batman villain, Man-Bat is actually Dr. Robert Kirkland "Kirk" Langstrom, a scientist who specialized in bat sonar, who accidentally transforms himself into a monstrous, bat-like creature. This origin sets Man-Bat apart as a tragic anti-hero rather than a pure villain, as it follows the classic tale of science gone wrong and the clash between man and the beast within. Over the years, Man-Bat has appeared as an adversary and an ally, and made his glorious debut in Batman: The Animated Series.

McFarlane Toys brings back the 2015 DC Collectibles Man-Bat figure as a new updated Gold Label release. This updated figure gets a new, darker chocolate deco and comes with swappable wings, three medicine bottles, and a cassette tape. With a massive 15" wing span, this beast is unleashed and ready for the hunt once again in glorious animated detail. Man-Bat will be a Walmart Collector Con exclusive for $39.99, and pre-orders arrive on 10/10 at 10 AM EST.

Man-Bat (Batman: The Animated Series) Deluxe Gold Label

"Dr. Kirk Langstrom was first introduced in Detective Comics #400 (Jun. 1970), as a bat expert seeking to harness the sonar-like abilities of bats. His bat-serum transformed him into a giant bat, and later did the same to his girlfriend, Francine Lee (later Langstrom). Later, Man-Bat learned how to control his abilities with a pill, and fought injustice."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

MAN-BAT™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™.

Accessories include extra arms with wings, 3 medicine bottles, cassette tape and art card with character image on front and character bio on the back

