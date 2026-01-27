Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged:

Marvel Comics Captain America Returns with A MAFEX Reissue

If you missed the first release, here is a second chance as new MAFEX reissues are on the way including the return of Captain America

Article Summary Captain America MAFEX Comic Variant figure returns for a 2026 reissue with enhanced details and accessories

Based on Steve Rogers’ classic Marvel Comics look, the figure stands 6.29 inches tall with iconic colors

Features include three head sculpts, two shields, loose mask part, and multiple interchangeable hands

Perfect for Marvel collectors, pre-orders are open now at $99.99 for this premium articulated figure

The first appearance of Captain America was in Captain America Comics #1, published by Timely Comics (the predecessor of Marvel Comics) back in March 1941. Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, the hero was introduced during the lead-up to the United States' entry into World War II. In this debut, Steve Rogers is a frail young man transformed into Captain America by the Super-Soldier Serum, granting him peak human strength, agility, endurance, and intelligence. Immediately after his transformation, he dons the now-iconic red, white, and blue costume, complete with a star-emblazoned chest and shield, and he is now back as his MAFEX figure is getting reissued.

A lot of MAFEX figures are getting reissues lately, and one of which is the popular Marvel Comics Comic Variant Captain America figure. Coming in at 6.29", Steve Rogers is ready for action with not one but three different head sculpts, including an unmasked head. Cap will also come with two different iconic shields, a loose mask part, and a variety of interchangeable hands. This figure faithfully brings the right red, white, and blue costume to life, making it an ideal addition to any Marvel Comics collection. If you missed the previous MAFEX No. 217 Captain America (Comic Ver.) figure, then pre-order one now for $99.99 with a February 2026 release.

Marvel MAFEX No.217 Captain America (Comic Ver.) Figure

"Captain America, as he appeared in the Marvel comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Cap comic figure stands over 6 inches tall, and includes 3 different head sculpts and multiple pairs of hands."

Product Features

6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics series

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Box Contents

Captain figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

2 Shields

Mask part

Stand

