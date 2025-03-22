Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, Jeff The Landshark, marvel

Marvel Comics Jeff the Landshark Gets New Limited Edition Statue

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. including Marvel Comics Jeff the Landshark

Article Summary Marvel's Jeff the Landshark debuts in West Coast Avengers as a lovable creature with a unique backstory.

Jeff stars in his own comic series, It's Jeff!, showcasing his silent yet humorous adventures.

Jeff the Landshark joins the Marvel Rivals video game as a fan-favorite playable character in 2024.

Gentle Giant Ltd. releases a limited edition Jeff statue, capturing his charm from It's Jeff #1.

Jeff the Land Shark is one of Marvel Comics' most adorable and unexpected creations. First appearing in West Coast Avengers(2018) by Kelly Thompson and Daniele Di Nicuolo, Jeff is a small, friendly land-dwelling shark with an insatiable appetite. He was originally found by Gwenpool and adopted by Kate Bishop's West Coast Avengers team. Despite his fearsome origins as a genetically engineered creature, Jeff quickly became more of a mascot than an actual enemy. He would even become a pet to Deadpool, accompanying him on numerous chaotic adventures. In 2021, Marvel Comics would even give Jeff his very own solo comic series with It's Jeff!, showing off some silent yet humorous misadventures.

Jeff's popularity would then reach new heights at the end of 2024 with the arrival of Marvel Rivals, as the video game would feature the shark as one of the playable characters. Gentle Giant Ltd. is now bringing Jeff to life from It's Jeff #1 with a new limited edition Animated Style statue. Coming in at 3" tall, this bite-size hero is ready for a swim with a Gwenpool and Deadpool floaty. This adorable Jeff the Land Shark statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, and pre-orders are live online and at your local comic book store for $60 with a Q4 2025 release.

Marvel Comics – Jeff the Landshark Animated-Style Statue

"A Gentle Giant, Ltd. release! Watch out, it's a land shark! Jeff, the fan-favorite Marvel Comics mascot, is now the latest animated-style statue from GGLTD! Standing approximately 3 inches tall, this statue is based on the cover of It's Jeff #1, depicting the land shark wearing goggles, swim fins and an inflatable ring. Made of high-quality resin, this statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

