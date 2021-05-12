Stranger Things Demogorgon Lurks In The Shadows With threezero

The Demogorgon is back from the Upside Down as threezero reveals their long awaited Stranger Things figure line. Standing 16" tall, this monster has 24 points of articulation and a couple of swappable parts. This alternate dimension creature will come with both open and closed mouth head sculpts as well as two pairs of swappable hands. The Stranger Things Demogorgon does have seamless joints inside its torso, elbow, and ankles capturing the monster right off the screen. The high detailed figure is a real treat for any Stranger Things fans and will be a must have collectible for any fan of the Netflix series. The Stranger Things 1/6 Scale Demogorgon Figure from threezero is priced at $249. The creature is set to return from the Upside Down by the end of the year, and pre-orders are live and located here.

It is unclear what other Stranger Things characters will get the 1/6 treatment from threezero later on. If anything, I would expect to see Hopper and Eleven come to the line next with the boys not far behind. With fans getting Stranger Things Season 4 teasers left and right, these are the perfect collectibles for fans to start collecting. Make sure you reserve yours before it is too late.

"Stranger Things – 1/6 Demogorgon stands approximately 16 inches (~40.5cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with over 24 points of articulation. The torso, elbow, and ankle joints are cleverly hidden beneath a soft PVC, and utilizes a realistic multi-layered paint application to enhance the creature's intimidating life-like appearance. The figure includes two interchangeable heads, both opened and closed-mouth, and two pairs of hands for different posing options."

Features:

Approximately 16″ (40.5cm) tall

Articulated figure with 24 points of articulation

Seamless joints in some areas

Highly-detailed paint application

Interchangeable Accessories:

One closed-mouth head

One opened-mouth head

One pair of resting hands

One pair of threatening hands

Materials used: PVC, ABS, POM