Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Chill Out with Iceman

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Discover the 3,093-piece LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set and its iconic mutant figures, including the new Iceman minifigure.

Explore Iceman's journey from snow-covered mutant to Omega Level Cryokinesis, conquering challenges and villains.

Unearth hidden Easter Eggs at Xavier's School, featuring nods to X-Men lore, films, and comics in every corner.

Dive into class sessions with Hank McCoy via screen, with nods to Apocalypse, Mister Sinister, and Wolverine's saga.

Things are about to get pretty icy as we continue our LEGO X-Men X-Mansion build that captures the legacy of mutant kind from over the years. When fully built, this 3,093-piece set measures 16" wide, 11" tall, and 10" deep, bringing the mutant school to life in brick form. The X-Men are slowly uniting as we have already seen the arrival of Wolverine, Professor X, Jean Grey, Gambit, Rogue, and a brick-built Sentinel. Another member of the original team is now sliding on in as Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, who is getting his first-ever LEGO minifigure with this set. Iceman debuted in X-Men #1 back in 1963, and he was the youngest member of the original team, which included Angel, Beast, Marvel Girl, and Cyclops.

Initially depicted as a playful, snow-covered mutant, Bobby's powers would soon evolve, turning him into an Omega Level mutant, mastering Cryokinesis. This X-Gene allows him to generate ice and control its properties, granting him the ability to create ice structures, form ice slides, and even freeze enemies. Over the decades, he has struggled with his potential, his role within the X-Men, and his personal identity. He has been on multiple teams, including X-Factor and the Champions, and was a key member of the Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends cartoon. Bobby is now ready to take on Magneto with his friends by his side as we start to build a classroom for Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. There are plenty of Easter Eggs in this section as well, starting with a hidden Charles Xavier business card, as seen in X-Men: Apocalypse, carried by Quicksilver.

As for the classroom, we get to see the debut of Hank McCoy teaching on a screen since he is not included in this set. However, he can be acquired from the LEGO Mystery Marvel Studios Series 2 Minifigure series, which is highly recommended. On the screen, there are references to X-Men: First Class, followed by a chalkboard with M-Day notifications, and if you flip the board, it shows off symbols for Mister Sinister and Apocalypse! There is also the specification of the Sentinels and a travel brochure for Japan on the floor, which is a nudge to Wolverine's iconic Marvel Comics arc in Japan. Lastly, as we build the bookshelf, there is a Medical Science book for Beast and a Creole Cookbook for Gambit featured on the shelves. Small references like this can truly make an incredible LEGO set, and the X-Men X-Mansion is filled with them, making it a necessary collectible for any mighty mutant fan. We are getting close to the end of this build with two characters left, and Bishop is arriving from the future to help us next.

