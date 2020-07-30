Stan Lee: The Godfather of Marvel Comics Arrives at Iron Studios

Iron Studios has announced an amazing Art Scale statue of the one and only Stan Lee. The Godfather of Marvel Comics comes to life with not only one but two different 1/10 scale statues. The first one shows him standing on a set of boxes smiling at the world. However, there is a deluxe that is far superior as it featuring some iconic Marvel Comics props. For starters, Stan Lee is posed with the Spider-Man shoot web symbol, Thor's Hammer Mjolnir, Captain America's Shield, and Iron Man's helmet. He will be standing next to his iconic signature and placing his foot on a Marvel Comics box that is on top of a comic book bin with the X-Men symbol on it. This statue is packed with detail and nods to some of his greatest creations in comics. Fans of Stan Lee or Marvel Comics will appreciate this masterpiece from Iron Studios.

Being a big fan of Stan Lee, the Deluxe version is a no brainer. His impact in the comic book industry has easily changed the world. Without him, we would have Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, so much more. This is a fantastic statue that not only shows off the man himself but the world he has created. The Stan Lee Art Scale 1/10 Statues from Iron Studios are set to in June 2021. The standard is priced at $109.99 with the Marvel Comics Deluxe coming in at $159.99. Pre-orders for both are already live, and collectors can find them located here.

Stan Lee Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

Released US: Second quarter of 2021

