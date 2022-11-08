Marvel Comics Yelena Belova Hunts Her Next Target with Marvel Legends

Marvel Studios Black Widow introduced us to a new and real world version of Yelena Belova. However, there is a deadlier version inside the world of Marvel Comics as the Red Room assassin comes to Marvel Legends. Featuring her classic Marvel Comics appearance, Yelena is back and looking for her next target. The second Black Window is packed with just the right amount of accessories to take down any threat with sniper and pistol with blast and smoke effects.

Yelena was not always a popular Avengers character, but the MCU has given her new light and fans. It is nice to see Hasbro dive deeper into the world of Marvel Comics and bring her comic accurate counterpart to life. This assassin will make a deadly threat to any Widow or Avengers collection and is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are already live and found here. Yelena Belova is set for a June 2023 release and will be part of a Build a Figure Puff Adder wave. Be on the lookout for some of the other figures in this new Marvel Legends Avengers wave with Extremis Iron Man, Molecule Man, Wonder Man, and more.

A New Black Widow Emerges with Marvel Legends

"Trained by the spymasters of the infamous Red Room, Yelena Belova is the second operative to take on the role of Black Widow. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Yelena Belova, Black Widow character from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 9 accessories, including alternate hands and weapon accessories with blast and smoke effects; plus a Build-A-Figure piece."