Magneto Wants Mutant Freedom With New XM Studios Statue

X-Men fans are in for a real treat as the savior of mutanthood, and Master of Magnetism has arrived, Magento. XM Studios has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics statue that gives us Magneto in all his glory. Two versions of the statues are being offered with a standard priced of roughly $1,415, and the deluxe comes in at roughly $1,600. Magneto is sculpted to perfection with great amounts of detail and is even showcased in his classic Jim Lee era costume. The standard gets two hand and head sculpts, but if fans act now, they can get a special unmasked Magneto head and a powered upright hand attachment.

These "early bird" pieces are already included in the deluxe statue, as well as another helmeted head sculpts and added magnetism effect on the base. XM Studios did not hold back with this Magneto statue, and it will be a must-have collectible for any X-Men fan out there. Pre-orders are live, and fans can find both versions located here, so act fast to get those extra pieces for a great price. Be on the lookout for some other amazing comic book statues coming from XM Studios like Gladiator Hulk, Super Boys, and Black Suit Superman.

I am Magneto, mightiest of all mutants.

"XM Studios in collaboration with Legendary Beast Studios is proud to present the Master of Magnetism MAGNETO! This statue showcases a man who will never hesitate to do what he believes is right for mutanthood! The collectible work of art displays Magneto aggressively destroying a satellite, that earth would use against him and his kind. Using his Powers of Magnetism, his aura field of energy wraps around him displaying unseen power and beauty. Displaying an attitude of pride and anger, this statue is the perfect representation of the self-proclaimed saviour of all mutants. Harnessing his powerful magnetic abilities, Magneto has become a radical freedom fighter in the name of his kind. His only priority is the preservation of the mutant race—even at the expense of what some might deem to be the greater good."

Magneto – Prestige Series – (Early Bird Bonus Version) – 2 Week Offer Only – (10 March 2021 to 24 March 2021)

1 x EARLY BIRD BONUS: Unmasked Face

1 x EARLY BIRD BONUS: Aura Right Hand

NOTE: After the Early Bird Period Ends the regular version will have all previous features EXCLUDING the Unmasked Face and Swap Out Aura Right Hand.

Magneto – Prestige Series – Premier Edition statue features:

An imposing 1/3 Scale Polystone statue, showcasing Magneto in his Classic Jim Lee – Era costume, crafted with vibrant and detailed paints to stand amongst any collection.

Crushed satellite base, showcasing his magnetic powers of destruction.

1 x Serious Face with Helmet

1 x Gritted Teeth Face with Helmet

1 x Unmasked Face

1 x Aura Right Hand

2 x Left hand: Turned Up and Stretched Out

PREMIER EDITION: WRAP AROUND AURA EFFECT

PREMIER EDITION: SCREAMING HEAD WITH HELMET

ES: MTO Max 699

NOTE: The Premier Edition has an optional swap out function whereby you can take the aura on or off, enabling it to be displayed to suit a collectors needs