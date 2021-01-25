New Diamond Select Marvel Busts Include Deadpool and Spider-Man

More Diamond Select Toys has been announced as two new Marvel busts are on the way. Starting things off first is a new Marvel Comics Deadpool bust that stands roughly 6" tall. The statue shows off the Merc with a Mouth from the waist up as he wields a pair of his deadly katanas. This bust will be extremely limited, with only 3,000 pieces being made and will even come with a certificate of authenticity. Deadpool is priced at $69.99, set to release in June 2021, and fans can find him located here.

The fun does not end there either as Miles Morales Spider-Man is swinging on in with his newest collectible. The Gentle Giant Ltd. statue brings the wall-crawler right out of his new PlayStation exclusive game with a 3-D Bust. The bust captures Spider-Man in his slick black and red suit from the chest up with his venom shock electricity coming off him. The Marvel Comics hero is placed on top of an NYC column that is beautifully sculpted and will make an excellent collectible for fans. The Miles Morales Marvel Legends Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $175.00. He will be extremely limited to only 1,000 pieces of getting yours while you still can here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing statues coming soon from Diamond Select Toys with new statues from Grand Admiral Thrawn, The Lizard, Wolverine, and more.

