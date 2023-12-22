Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, image comics, The Walking Dead

Diamond Select Unveils New Comic Series The Walking Dead Figures

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles and statues including the debut of The Walking Dead from the comics

Before The Walking Dead took off on AMC, it was a popular black-and-white comic book that was created by Robert Kirkman. The series was first published by Image Comics back in 2003 and ran all the way to 2019 with issue 193. The story follows the sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes, who has awakened from a coma only to find him self in the apocalypse and a world overrun by zombies. Rick is trying to find his family, but during his search, he finds the darkness of humanity and the survivors and what they have had to do in this new post-apocalyptic landscape. It looks like Diamond Select Toys will be bringing The Walking Dead to life with a brand new set of comic action figures. Comic Series Wave 1 will feature two iconic characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne, featuring black and white deco. Standing at 7" tall and with 16 points of articulation, these figures are packed with weapons, swappable parts, and details. Both Image Comics The Walking Dead Black and White figures are priced at $29.99 each and are set for a Q3 2024 release.

The Walking Dead – Michonne (Comic Series 1)

"A Diamond Select Toys release! We are the Walking Dead! The hit comic book series comes to life as an all-new line of detailed action figures! Beginning the zombie apocalypse are hero Rick Grimes, with a bag to carry a variety of weapons, and heroine Michonne, with her trademark katana sword and additional accessories. Available in black-and-white to channel the feel of the groundbreaking comic, each 1/10 scale, 7-inch figure features 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a full-color window-box. Michonne sculpted by Paul Harding!"

The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes (Comic Series 1)

"A Diamond Select Toys release! We are the Walking Dead! The hit comic book series comes to life as an all-new line of detailed action figures! Beginning the zombie apocalypse are hero Rick Grimes, with a bag to carry a variety of weapons, and heroine Michonne, with her trademark katana sword and additional accessories. Available in black-and-white to channel the feel of the groundbreaking comic, each 1/10 scale, 7-inch figure features 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a full-color window-box. Rick sculpted by May Thamtarana!"

