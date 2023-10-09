Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Midnighter Returns to Stormwatch with McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Gold Label DC Comics releases like Midnighter

Midnighter first appeared in Stormwatch #4 in 1998 and later became a central character in the Wildstorm Universe. His real name is Lucas Trent, and he possesses your standard set of superpowers with strength, speed, agility, and durability. All of this has been acquired due to some genetic enhancements to his body. Midnighter was not always a DC Universe hero, and it was not until the legendary DC Universe crossover Flashpoint that the Windstorm Universe was integrated into the modern DC landscape. McFarlane Toys has announced he is joining the DC Multiverse lineup with a brand new action figure. This is fantastic news as DC fans know that James Gunn will be making a The Authority film, which could feature one of its core members, Midnighter. Hopefully more Windstorm figures, like his partner Apollo, will arrive in the 7" figure line, and Lucas will be coming exclusively to Target. Pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with a late November 2023 release.

McFarlane Brings DC Comics Midnighter to Life

"Midnighter is a dark hero who uses his violent impulses to fight for justice. After receiving cybernetic enhancements, he began his career as a vigilante, before being recruited into Stormwatch—a team dedicated to protecting Earth from alien incursions. He formed a close partnership with fellow Stormwatch member Apollo, and they became lovers as well as teammates."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

MIDNIGHTER as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include extra hands, 2 batons and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

