Marvel Knights Blade Steps into the Sunlight with Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Daywalkers will be excited to know that a brand new Marvel Legends Blade figure is on the way from Hasbro. A new Marvel Legends Build A Figure wave was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con 2023 featuring The Mindless One. The Marvel Knights are back, and Blade has joined this cast with an impressive new figure. The articulation and designs of this vampire hunter are next level, and he comes with his own personal arsenal. Equipped with two stakes, a sword, and two daggers, Blade will be sure to clean any vampire nest he enters. Hasbro did not hold back on this entire Marvel Knight wave which also features Power Man, King Daredevil, Clea, and much more. Blade is priced at $24.99, is set for a Fall 2023 release; and pre-orders can be found at HasbroPulse.com and at most online retailers right now. Be sure to check out our up-close SDCC Hasbro Booth coverage right here to see a closer look at him and more.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BLADE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023).Destined to hunt vampires and destroy the evil of the world, Blade is a vampire-human hybrid with the greatest strengths of each. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BLADE Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Blade figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Blade comics! Includes figure, 7 comics-inspired accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

