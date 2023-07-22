Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

San Diego Comic Con 2023 Hasbro – X-Men and Marvel Knights Are Here

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and that have put out the new reveals in their Booth

New Marvel Legends are on the way, as Hasbro did not hold back with their San Diego Comic Con 2023 panel. The X-Men and the Marvel Knights are the key waves in this release, and Hasbro has updated its Booth with some of these new releases. There were even some solo reveals like the brand new Vision, Power Princess from Marvel Comics Squadron Supreme, and some of the upcoming The Infinity Saga figures. It is nice to see such a fast turnaround in getting an up-close look at these figures. The X-Men 97' cardiac figures look incredible, and they will easily fly off the shelves. The new Marvel Knights Wave is already arriving for pre-order today at 5 PM at most retailers online like HasbroPulse.com. Snag up your pre-orders tonight and check out all of the new Hasbro Booth photos below.

"Revealed at San Diego Comic Con the next wave in the Marvel Legends Series has arrived with new Marvel Knights figures featuring Daredevil, Marvel's Lady Bullseye, Luke Cage Power Man, Gamerverse Iron Man, The Fist Ninja, Clea, and Marvel's Blade! Collect them all to assemble the Mindless One Build A Figure! Available for pre-order tomorrow, July 22nd, beginning at 5PM EST on Hasbro Pulse!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. (Subject to availability.)"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!