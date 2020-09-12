Hasbro Announces the Winner of the Marvel Legends Fan Vote

Hasbro has finally announced the winner for their Marvel Legends Fan Vote Poll. Three female Marvel Comics characters were nominated with the web-slinging Silk from Spider-Man, Lady Sif coming out of Asgard, and a white costumed Elektra. Each iconic hero is a worthy addition to the Marvel Legends line but one could win. I personally voted for Lady Sif as she needs a new figure to please Thor fans and he design is very well done. Elektra is a simple costume change but a great addition to any Daredevil or Defender fans collections. Lastly is Silk who already had a figure release so this one seemed like it was an unnecessary addition to the Hasbro Marvel Legends poll. However, Silk came out on top with a massive 57% of fans votes. This means that she will be getting a new figure with an extra set of hands and a new web effect hand. Lady Sif came in second place with 35% of votes and Elektra ends it with 8%. Silk is set to release later this month and will be available here.

We can only hope that ith at least some support for all three of these Marvel Legends figures that the others will get their debut. Fan Votes like this are always fun and it like companies like Hasbro see what fans truly want. I hope we can start seeing more other these in the future and with other franchises like G.I. Joe Classified and Star Wars the Black Series. I'm sure we will see a release date for Silk close to the Pulse Con 2020 or she may even launch along with the other exclusives. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more news about Marvel Legends and Pulse Con 2020 as it is announced.

"Back in February, we counted on YOU to choose the next Marvel Legends fan vote figure. Well, the results are in and the winning figure is SILK! With 57% of the vote, the Marvel Legends Silk figure will be available for purchase later this month on #HasbroPulse!"