Marvel Legends HasLab Galactus Campaign Has Been Fully Funded

Happy Galactus day! Marvel Legends fans have done it and have helped Hasbro fully find their incredible 32 inches tall might figure. This is the second HasLab campaign to get fully funded, and now fans are working their way to get some of those upcoming stretch goals. Yesterday at 9 AM EST (August 25, 2021), the upcoming Marvel Legends campaign hit its crowdfunding goal of 14,000 backers. Since then, more bakers have joined in getting fans one step closer to unlocking the first stretch goal of Frankie Nova Marvel Legends figure. Based on the Hasbro teasers, it does look like a Silver Surfer will be one of the following goals fans will be able to go after. This gigantic figure will be a must-have collectible for any Fantastic Four fan featuring LED lights, swappable faceplates, articulated hands, and of course, his massive 32-inch size.

To help promote the figure, Hasbro has also revealed new special Fantastic Four Retro figures. Capturing the iconic Toy Biz packaging giving Marvel Comics fans some classic old-school costumes. Invisible Woman and the Human Torch will also receive exclusive Hasbro Pulse figures feature a translucent design for Susan Storm in depowered Johnny Storm. Fantastic Four fans will not want to miss out on picking up at this upcoming wave of retro figures to help prepare for the oncoming arrival of the world-devouring God, Galactus. Pre-orders for the wave of figures are still up, and collectors can get them right here and here.

There are only four days left to back the Marvel Legends HasLab Galactus figure from Hasbro. Fans can join in on all the excitement right here, then be sure to check out today's upcoming Marvel Legends Livestream, where I can assume we will hear more news and possibly other stretch goals for the upcoming figure. The clock is ticking, and I'm sure that now that the figure is fully back, a bunch more backers will finally jump on into the HasLab campaign. Frankie Nova is an excellent figure as a starting stretch goal, and I would love to see the Fantastic Car get a debut next. The figure is priced at $400, is set to release in Fall 2021, and be sure to get yours before time runs out.