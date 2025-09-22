Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – Doctor Strange Embraces His Dark Side

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Wong has been a key supporting figure in the Doctor Strange mythos since his first appearance in Strange Tales #110 (1963), the same issue that debuted Stephen Strange himself. Originally depicted as a loyal manservant and martial arts expert trained to protect the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong has evolved significantly over the decades. In modern comics, he's more than just Strange's sidekick, but a powerful sorcerer in his own right. He often oversees the mystical defenses of the Sanctum Sanctorum and advises on magical matters. Wong made his Marvel Legends debut with the Amazon Exclusive Doctor Strange 3-Pack, which we have in hand to unbox.

Besides Wong, Doctor Stephen Strange, a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon, is also featured in this set, as the Dark Magic takes its toll. The Doctor lost the use of his hands in a car accident, and with the lack of help from the medical side, he sought mystic aid. This would lead him to become trained by the Ancient One, eventually becoming Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. Hasbro is no stranger to Doctor Strange, but this set captures him nicely in a darker light, including a swappable Dormammu head. It appears this Doctor has succumbed to his darker side, or the magic has corrupted him, which is different compared to some of the previous Marvel Legends releases. A nice variety of spells are featured here, both Wong and Strange, but one of the best highlights from this set is another Marvel Legends debut with Bats.

One of Strange's more recent and fan-favorite companions is Bats, a basset hound introduced in Doctor Strange #381 by Donny Cates and Gabriel Hernández Walta. Bats was originally a living dog who lived at the Sanctum with Strange. When he died, his soul stuck around as a ghost, providing companionship, wisdom, and the occasional comic relief. Hasbro did right by adding all three of these characters together; even if Wong is not as popular as some might want, he is a much-needed addition to any Sanctum Sanctorum collection. Unlike Hasbro's Star Wars series, the Marvel Legends team continues to expand its catalog and uncommon releases like Wong show just that, and it is nice to see. This Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends 3-Pack is still available for purchase right now, so get yours while you can!

