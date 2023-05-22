Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Nighthawk and Blur 2-Pack Revealed Coming from a different earth, the Squadron Supreme band together and are getting new Marvel Legends 2-Pack figure sets

Hasbro is back as Squadron Supreme is landing once again with a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack set. This marks the second set to arrive, with Hyperion in Doctor Spectrum debuting first, which can be read about right here. Two more members of Marvel Comics Justice League are here, allowing fans to build this deadly team in figure form. Nighthawk and Blur are together again, capturing their designs right from the Marvel Comics Squadron Supreme series. Blur will only come with hands, with Nighthawk getting hands and some throwing hawks. We can at least expect another Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-Pack is on the way, including Power Princess. It is sets like this that really make the Legends line stand out, deep-cut heroes and villains like this need their time to also shine. This Squadron 2-pack is priced at $49.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders will be arriving this Summer here and at fan channel retailers.

The Squadron Supreme Continues to Grow with Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SQUADRON SUPREME MARVEL'S NIGHTHAWK AND MARVEL'S BLUR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The high-flying Nighthawk and super-speedy Blur ally with each other and the Squadron Supreme to defend their Earth. Celebrate the Marvel universe with this Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Marvel's Nighthawk and Marvel's Blur figure set. These quality 6-inch scale Nighthawk and Blur figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Squadron Supreme comics! Includes 2 figures and 7 comics-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!