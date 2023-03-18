The Power of the Squadron Supreme Arrives at Hasbro's Marvel Legends Move over Justice League, a new team of twisted heroes has arrived at Marvel and Hasbro is giving the Squadron Supreme new life

After the events of Marvel Comics Secret Wars in 2015, Marvell reintroduced the Squadron Supreme to the world. This version featured "heroes" from alternate realities who now need up on Earth-616. The heroes basically represent DC Comics Justice League, with the leading members consisting of Hyperion, Doctor Spectrum, Power Princess, Nighthawk, and the Whizzer. Hasbro is continuing to bring the Squadron Supreme to life with Marvel Legends. Pre-orders have finally arrived for their previously revealed 2-Pack set featuring Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum. Spectrum some come with some fun accessories, and Hyperion is bulked up and ready to fight. This set is priced at $49.99, it is set for a June 2023 release, and Squadron Supreme fans can find links live here.

The Power of the Squadron Supreme Finally Arrives at Hasbro

"Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Marvel's Hyperion and Marvel's Doctor Spectrum – Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Hyperion, Marvel's Doctor Spectrum, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hyperion convinces Doctor Spectrum and the Squadron Supreme to use their vast superpowers to solve Other-Earth's problems by remaking it into a utopia by any means necessary."

"This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme action figure set is detailed to look like Marvel's Hyperion and Marvel's Doctor Spectrum characters from Squadron Supreme comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and Marvel's Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effect accessories."

Includes figure and 7 accessories.

