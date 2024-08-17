Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, wolverine

Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine's Kidpool Comes to Hot Toys

Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new 1/6 scale figure from the latest Deadpool movie as Kidpool is ready for action with a new release

Article Summary Hot Toys introduces Kidpool, a 1/6 scale figure from Marvel's latest Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Kidpool, also known as Wade Wilson from Earth-10330, joins Deadpool Corps from an alternate universe.

The figure features a detailed costume, swappable eye pieces, katanas, water guns, and a damaged couch.

Pre-order Kidpool now for $240, set for a December 2025 release on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys is diving into the multiverse as they unveil their latest Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from one of the arrival of the Deadpool Corps, Kidpool has arrived and is ready to join the fight. In Marvel Comics, Kidpool, also known as Wade Wilson, is from Earth-10330 and is an alternate kid version of the Merc with a Mouth. He first appeared in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 back in 2010. In his universe, he was enrolled in the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys, where he received his training to become a hero. However, he has a bit of a rebellious streak, and after leaving the school, he would eventually join the Deadpool Corps.

Now, Hot Toys it's Lee brings his own screen persona to life with this kid-sized 8.6" 1/6 scale release. Create the world's most dysfunctional family with this impressive release that features a newly developed mask, swappable eye pieces, as well as he is very own Kidpool costume. As for accessories, he will come with two katanas, interchangeable hands, water guns, a backpack, and a colored couch to help create your very own Deadpool family portrait. Despite his small size, Kidpool comes in at $240; he is set for a December 2025 release, and pre-orders are live in Sideshow Collectibles.

Deadpool & Wolverine – 1/6th Scale Kidpool Collectible Figure

"The well regarded Deadpool & Wolverine has certainly given Marvel fans an epic hero movie in 2024. But this is not just another action movie, it could also be a "family movie" as Kidpool joins Deadpool and Ladypool along with Babypool. As an interesting cameo of the movie, Kidpool also made a remarkable impression with his own special humor—inherited from Deadpool."

"The carefully crafted Kidpool figure features a newly developed masked head with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye piece, a distressed red and black costume that recreates Kidpool in his two-layered hoodie and red pants with kneepads, and a pair of matching sneakers. The Kidpool Special weapons—a pair of water guns, backpack with two katanas, interchangeable hands for different poses and gestures, are included alongside the figure. What's more is that a gray colored couch with battle damage effect is going to complete your own beautiful "Deadpool family photo" in 1/6th scale!"

