Marvel Zombies Deadpool Rises from the Grave with Hot Toys

Hot Toys has unveiled its very first 1/6th scale figure for Marvel Zombies. We have seen some Marvel Zombies Cosbaby figures recently, but this figure exceeds all of that as Deadpool has arrived. Deadpool is back from the dead as he joins the undead with this highly detailed, articulated, and 12" figure. Based on the comic book series, the Merc with the Mouth features a newly developed head sculpt with gruesome detail. You also include a couple of interchangeable pieces like swappable eyes, rotten mouthpieces, and some undead accessories. His suit captures the Marvel Zombies vibe as it is weathered, torn, bloody, exposed inner organs and bones. Hot Toys has also included some accessories for Zombie Deadpool, too, with a pair of katana, pistols, and a knife. The figure will also come with an exceptional dynamic display stand and include Deadpool Corps members with Squirrelpool, Duckpool, Headpool, and Dogpool.

Zombies walk the Earth once again, and this will be a must-have collectible for any horror, Deadpool, or Marvel Zombies fan. I hope Hot Toys can continue to expand these undead Marvel Comics characters. It would be spectacular to add a nice assortment of Marvel Zombies to our growing collections. Whether you want to give your current figures some new baddies or if you're just a fan of zombies, these will be the figures you will want to own. The Marvel Zombies Zombie Deadpool 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $270. He is expected to ship out between October – December 2021, and pre-orders are already found located here.

Deadpool Is Hungry for Brains with Hot Toys

"In the dystopian world of Marvel Zombies, Earth is overrun with a zombie apocalyptic plague. Our fan favorite Earth's heroes have undergone an undead transformation, with the same personalities and powers, but now they are driven by an insatiable desire for live flesh. Presenting the very first collectible from Marvel comic series, Hot Toys' 1/6th scale Zombie Deadpool collectible figure is a visually stunning piece showcasing ripped and torn muscle, tattered costume remnants that depicts the Merc with a Mouth from Marvel Zombies comic pages."

"The incredibly realistic figure is crafted based on the appearance of Zombie Deadpool from Marvel Zombies comic series. Features a newly developed masked head sculpt with disgustingly beautiful details; interchangeable eye pieces and rotten mouth pieces with exposed teeth to create numerous combinations of horrifying expressions; a finely tailored red and black suit specially applied with distress effects; amazing paint work on damaged muscle tissue and exposed skeleton parts; an array of weapons including a pair of katanas, pistols, a dagger, and an arrow attachable to the head sculpt; recreation of Deadpool Corp members including zombified flying Headpool with jaw articulation, and Squirrelpool; a comic book themed backdrop with Dogpool and Duckpool joining the gang; multiple zombified hands for poses; and a specially designed dynamic figure display stand. Upgrade your unconventional collection with this spook filled Zombie Deadpool figure now!"

Specifications

Product Code: CMS06

Product Name: Zombie Deadpool

Height: Approximately 31 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: A newly developed Zombie Deadpool head sculpted with interchangeable eye pieces and lower faces

The 1/6th scale Zombie Deadpool Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Zombie Deadpool in Marvel Zombies comics

One (1) newly developed Zombie Deadpool head sculpted with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces and two (2) interchangeable lower faces that can create numerous combinations of expressions

Specially recreated Zombie Deadpool's appearance with damaged muscle tissue and exposed skeleton parts

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of katana holding hands

One (1) pair for pistol holding hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) red, black-colored leather-like suit with distressed detailing

One (1) brown-colored leather-like belt with metallic red buckle and pistol holster

One (1) pair of battle damaged black colored forearm guards

One (1) thigh pistol holster

One (1) dagger sheath on shin

One (1) pair of metallic red, black-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) arrow (attachable to head sculpt)

One (1) dagger

Two (2) katanas

Two (2) pistols

Accessories:

One (1) Headpool with articulated jaw

One (1) Squirrelpool

One (1) back cross sheath

One (1) comic book themed backdrop

One (1) articulated figure supporting pole for Headpool (attachable to figure base)

A dynamic figure stand with Zombie Deadpool nameplate

Artists:

3D designed and backdrop graphic illustrated by Studio Hive