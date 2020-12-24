The Dead Rise Once Again With New Marvel Zombies Pops From Funko

Funko has officially unveiled its newest wave of Marvel Zombies Pop vinyls. We already saw most of these revealed during the latest episode of Funko FUN TV. However, we now get a look at what Pops will be exclusive and where we will be able to find them. There are 10 new Marvel Zombies rising forth grave this time with 5 common and 5 exclusive reveals. This wave will include both heroes and villains from Marvel Comics, 1 glow in the dark repeat, and the first 6-inch undead hero. The newest wave of Marvel Zombies Funko Pops will be:

Zombie Thor

Zombie M.O.D.O.K

Zombie Red Hulk (6-inch)

Zombie Dr. Doom

Zombie Gambit

Zombie Gambit – Glow in the Dark (BoxLunch)

Zombie Mystique (FYE)

Zombie Moon Knight (Funko Shop)

Zombie She-Hulk (Hot Topic)

Zombie Rogue (GameStop)

Moon Knight is the coolest of the entire wave, and of course, he will be exclusive to the Funko Shop. It might make it more difficult to complete a series with so many exclusive, but this keeps them rare and fun to collect. Each Marvel Zombies design is packed with gruesome detail that can please both horror and Marvel Comics fans. In my opinion, my interest goes to get the glow in the dark variant instead of the normal common release Gambit. The glowing version will stand out a lot more than its non-glowing counterpart, and if you plan on getting Marvel Zombie Gambit, why not just the exclusive for the same price. Pre-orders for the commons are already live, they are set to release in March 2021, and fans can find them located here. Some of the retailer Marvel Zombies exclusives are also live, and fans can find them above on their retrospective name. No word has been mentioned on the Zombie Moon Knight, but I'm sure Funko will make a day of it. What heroes or villains need an undead makeover next?