Marvel's Man-Thing Arrives with New Designer Figure from Mondo

Mondo has revealed an extraordinary Marvel Comics collectible comic to collectors from famed toy designer James Groman. Groman is quite notable for his legendary Madballs toy line, and this time a very unique Marvel crossover has arrived. The Man-Thing is back with a brand new, highly detailed, and beautifully sculpted figure that stands 12" tall and with 3 points of articulation. Limited to only 1000 pieces, Marvel Comics Man-Thing fans get to see a Groman's own interpretation of one of his favorite comic book characters around. Whether you are a fan of Marvel, Madballs, Mondo, or Man-Thing, the is one figure you will not want to miss out on. Mondo has pre-orders up right now for $250, with a Summer 2022 release dates with links already live and located here.

"Emerging from the swamp, it's Marvel's Man-Thing! This exciting collaboration with famed toy Designer James Groman (Madballs, Kaiju Killer, King Korpse) brings his unique style to full display with this limited edition Man-Thing Soft Vinyl Figure. With 3 Points of articulation, this massive 12 inch tall figure is a sight to behold. James poured so much thought into this sculpture that you can get lost in the details for hours."

"I grew up reading every issue I could get my hands on of Marvel Comics resident swamp monster, the Macabre Man-Thing. Having worked in the toy and collectibles industry for over 30 years it's so awesome to finally have the opportunity to do my own version of one of my all-time favorite comic book monster heroes. I hope all you vinyl Figure and comic book fans out there like what me and the folks at Mondo have put together for you. It was a blast to work on." – James Groman"

"James Groman is a big part of the reason I decided I wanted to make toys. Madballs were my absolute favorite toys when I growing up. When I heard that there was a chance to work with James I was instantly on board. After getting to work with James, I can't say enough about his talent, generosity and overall great attitude. I feel very lucky to now be able to call one of my heroes my friend. Also, If you don't know James insane work in the Soft Vinyl/Sofubi world do yourself a favor and do a deep dive. Mind blowing stuff" – Mike Bonnano, Creative Director Toys and Collectibles."