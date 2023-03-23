Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Coming right out of the new and upcoming Spider-Man video game, Hasbro reveals their latest web slinging figure with Miles

Spider-Man fans have been patiently waiting for the next game in the PlayStation-exclusive world of Marvel's Spider-Man. The sequel game is finally arriving in Fall 2023, and Hasbro is celebrating with a new Marvel Legends figure. Miles Morales already had his own game in the series but will be getting a bigger role alongside Peter this time. This version of Spider-Man will come with some similar elements to his previous Gamerverse figure with fewer accessories. This figure only features the Bodega cat as well as electric hands, showing off his new spider abilities. If you need a new non-comic book version of miles for your Spider-Man or Marvel Legends collection, then look no further. I am sure more Gamerverse Spider-Man figures will be on the way once teh game arrives in the Fall, hopefully, that includes a new Venom and Kraven. The Marvel Legends Gamerverse Miles Morales is priced at $24.99, set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Miles Morales Spider-Man Returns to Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 MILES MORALES – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). With Peter Parker as his mentor, Miles Morales discovers allies and enemies as the newest Spider-Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 MILES MORALES figure. This quality 6-inch scale Miles Morales action figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game! Includes figure and 7 gaming-inspired accessories including alternate hands ready to web-sling."

