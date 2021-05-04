RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection

The force is strong with RSVLTS today as they announce their new Star Wars apparel collection for May the 4th. There is no better way than to show off your love for this beloved franchise than with some force-sensitive clothing option. Five button-down shirts have been revealed including an exclusive shirt just for May the 4th. Starting us off is the RSVLTS Kenner-inspired Galactic Toy Box button-down that pays tribute to classic Star Wars toys. Retro collectors can now wear their collection to work, family celebration, or just to watch The Bad Batch at home. The intergalactic fun does not end there either as four other button-down shirts are coming as each of these have matching swim trunks. These "tuxedo" designs are a great release from RSVLTS getting Star Wars fan all ready for the glorious summer. The RSVLTS Star Wars collection includes:

Galactic Toy Box (May the 4thth Exclusive) – "The Star WarsTM action figure set is the stuff of legends. Hours were spent playing with them, decades were spent collecting them, and now, you can wear them all on this limited-edition KUNUFLEXTM button down!"

The Trilogy –" Inspired by the original movie posters and some key scenes from the Star Wars original films, this shirt is the ultimate tribute to the original three films of the epic saga."

Grand Maz Couch – "As a tribute to Maz Kanata, this shirt is designed in her overall neutral color-scheme and features subtle references to her "safe haven" on Takodana, incorporating both X-wings and TIE Fighters into the mix."

A Bounty a Day – "This KUNUFLEXTM button-down recreates some of his most iconic moments—from Sarlacc Pit dust-ups to a Han Solo carbon-freeze—in a colorful cartoon-styling."

Comic to the Darkside – The classic 70s and 80s Star Wars comics come to life right before your eyes and onto your shirt with this tasty piece.

Each piece in the RSVLTS Star Wars Collection is very well done letting fans and collectors show their love for the franchise. My personal favorites of the lot are the May the 4th exclusive Galactic Toy Box, Comic to the Darkside, and A Bounty a Day. With tribute designs for Star Wars action figures and comics, RSVLTS captures the history of Star Wars in a comfy and stylish way. Orders for each of these shirts and swim trunks are set to go live today, May the 4th, at 4 PM EST here. May the 4th be with you!