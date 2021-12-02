Mass Effect N7 Sentry Interface Replica from BioWare Fully Funded

I am a major Mass Effect fan, and somehow BioWare's newest Passion Project slipped under the radar with 6 days to go. Similar to the company Omni-Blade replica, collectors can now become a member of the N& team with the Sentry Interface Replica. Prepare for an extra shield boost with this bad boy as it comes to life right from in-game 3D assets. The Mass Effect N7 Sentry Interface does feature a Carbon Fiber texture and has a transparent visor. The 1:1 replica does have LED capabilities and includes 2 use guards, so hopefully, it is one size fits all. Explore the galaxy in style with this unique and amazing crowdfunding project that only needs 3,000 backers. As of right now, the Interface has hit its mark, and there are only 6 days left to get yours. The N7 Sentry Interface Replica from BioWare is $50, and they are expected to release on September 20.22. Mass Effect collectors can back one of these beauties right here, and be sure to check out some of the other replicas also offered.

"Commander Shepard. Greetings from your favorite store in the Citadel. We recently acquired the design for the N7 Sentry Interface. You know, the one with the glowing blue visor? If enough people want it, we'd be able to produce it and get it to your hands. Do you want one? This life-size replica is next in line to the Light Up Omni-Blade and the N7 Helmet. It brings to life one of the armor customization options available in Mass Effect 2 & 3. When you wear it in the game, it helps increase your shield protection by working with software that "optimizes an armor suit's micro-frame computer". When you wear it in real life, it just serves to look really cool. It features the N7 logo, a carbon fiber texture on the headpiece, the Sentry System console on the visor, and of course, the blue lights that you can turn on and off."

FAITHFUL & DETAILED

Based on in-game 3D asset

"Carbon Fiber" texture on headpiece

Transparent visor with Sentry System console

LIGHTS UP

4x LED lights (2 on each side)

Operated by 2pcs x LR2032 cell button (not included)

WEARABLE & LIFE-SIZE

1:1 scale

Dimensions:19 x 6.74 x 5.73 in (18.26 x 7.12 x 14.55 cm)

Comes with adjustable strap

Includes 2 nose guards

MATERIALS

Visor: ABS and Acrylic

Nose Guard: Thermoplastic Rubber

Strap: Polyester