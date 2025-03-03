Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Master Spliter Arrives with Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to life as Super7 turns back the clock to the 2003 animated series

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT Ultimates! Wave 13 with 2003 series-inspired Splinter figure.

Splinter figure stands 7" tall with two swappable heads and five pairs of hands.

Includes accessories: a cane, pre-mutation Splinter, and four baby turtles.

Available for pre-order at $55; release set for December 2025.

Super7 is back and expanding their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection to a new generation. This time, we are returning to the 2003 Nickelodeon cartoon, which inspired a new era of turtle fans. In the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, Splinter returns and is depicted as a devoted father and mentor to the Turtles. Unlike the comic, this version of Splinter has him as the pet rat of Hamato Yoshi and was then mutagenic ooze, which granted him human-like intelligence and abilities. He would flee into the sewers after Yoshi was murdered by the Foot Clan.

Now Master Splinter is back and ready to help Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael take down Shredder with a new Super7 figure. This new Ultimates! figure brings that animated style to life and will stand 7" tall. He will come with two swappable heads, five pairs of interchangeable hands, a cane, a pre-mutation splinter, and four baby turtles. Other figures in this wave are Shredder, Casey Jones, and the Foot Clan, which are all based on the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. A set of bonus accessories is included for pre-ordering directly from Super7, which are $55 each and set for December 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 13 Splinter

"It takes lifelong dedication and discipline to perfect your fighting skills—and to wrangle four teenage boys. Master Splinter, the TMNT's ninja rat dad, has mastered it all… except modern technology. While he can't seem to answer a Shell Cell, he's answering the call to be part of Super7's latest wave of TMNT ULTIMATES! figures inspired by the 2003 TMNT animated series."

"Featuring double-jointed elbows and knees for dynamic poses, intricate sculpting and premium paint detailing, and a variety of interchangeable heads and hands, this Master Splinter figure comes packed with his walking stick, four baby turtles, and a pre-mutation Splinter rat mini-figure. From training his sons in the art of ninjutsu to protecting them from threats like Shredder and the Foot Clan, Splinter is the ultimate mentor—and now, he can guide your collection to greatness too."

