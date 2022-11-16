Masters of the Universe He-Man 1/6 Scale Figure Returns to Mondo

Mondo has the power once again as they announce the rerelease of one of their iconic 1/6 scale figures. He-Man is back as part of the Masters of the Universe line that is exclusive through Mondo. It was not long ago that we got a timed exclusive release of Battlecat, and now fans can acquire his faithful rider if they missed his original Mondo release. This figure is packed with incredible detail, fabric elements as well as over features 30 points of articulation. Plenty of accessories and swappable parts are included, like a variety of interchangeable hands, and three different head sculpts. As for weapons, the Power Sword and Classic Shield are both included as well as He-Man's Battle Axe and a ankle knife. Masters of the Universe fans will not want to miss out on this rerelease, and he is priced at $235 with a May 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to get one before he vanishes again.

Mondo Has the Power in 1/6 Scale Once Again

"By the Power of Grayskull … you too can have the power! Mondo is proud to present the return of He-Man to this line of Masters of the Universe 1/6 Scale Figures. Featuring over 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and multiple accessories including three swappable portraits and an array of weapons."

ARTISTS

Design – Emiliano Santalucia

Sculpt – Richard Force

Hair Sculpt – May Thamtarana

Cut & Sew – Tim Hanson

Paint – Mara Ancheta, Hector Arce

Packaging Illustration – Florian Bertmer

Packaging Design – Brent Ashe, Mike Bonnano

Photography – Raúl Barrero

PRODUCT INCLUDES

He-Man Figure

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

Classic Chest Armor

Power Sword

Classic Shield

Battle Axe

Ankle Knife

Ankle Knife Sheath

5 interchangeable hands