Masters of the Universe Man-E-Faces Returns to Mattel's Origins Line

It looks like the Masters of the Universe Rise of the Snake Men storyline has finally arrived at Mattel. A deadly army of serpents has arrived in Eternia, and it is put to He-Man and his allies to take a stand. With the arrival of this popular story arc, new Origins and Masterverse figures are on the way, including some updated classics. The popular villain Man-E-Faces is back, as he is getting a new Masters of the Universe Origins Mini Comic version. This variant features the figure right from the MOTU comics with a modified deco. He will come with his signature blaster, spinning face feature, and will be packed in some classic card back packaging. If collectors have missed Man-E-Faces releases in the past, then this is the perfect time to reserve one. Current pre-orders are only available through Amazon here at $17.99, which could mean it is exclusive, so do not wait.

Man-E-Faces Returns to Mattel with New Origins Release

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

These Masters of the Universe Origins Rise of the Snake Men 5.5-inch scale action figures will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s.

Key characters are featured with a modern execution of their vintage look and 16 articulated joints for maximum posability and battle readiness.

Each figure comes with a themed mini-comic book and at least 1 accessory to accentuate storytelling or enhance a MOTU display.

Fans will want to collect all the Masters of the Universe Origins figures to form a great collection that evokes the childhood wonder of the 1980s.

Makes a great gift for MOTU fans ages 6 years and older.