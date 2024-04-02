Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Marvel Comics, RSVLTS, spider-man

RSVLTS Celebrates 85 Years of Marvel Comics with New Collection

It is time to celebrate 85 years of Marvel Comics as RSVLTS honor the battle between good and evil with an entirely new collection

Excelsior! Marvel Comics is kicking off a colossal event this year as the legendary comic book company celebrates 85 years. To help honor such a landmark event, RSVLTS has unveiled a brand-new collection filled with Marvelous apparel. This selection will feature some uncanny KUNUFLEX button-down styles, hybrid shorts, a Marvelous hat, and a limited edition reversible bomber that will be coming soon. Each piece steps right into the history that Marvel Comics has created in a gorgeous way, with the collection consisting of:

Corner Box Brigade

Bring home a long-standing tradition from Marvel Comics with RSVLTS beautifully crafted Corner Box Brigade button-down. These boxes arrived in 1963 and were a staple of what Marvel was doing at the time, and now you get to wear them. Big league heroes Captain America, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Nova, Thor, and much more are here, so now your favorite heroes can tag along wherever you go.

Faces of Marvel

Marvel Comics has created an impressive tapestry of legendary heroes and villains of the past 85 years. RSVLTS is tapping into that legacy with their Faces of Marvel button-down that features inverted color head portraits of some iconic characters. From deadly villains like Ultron, Magneto, and Dormammu to heroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine, this is one design that will take your style to new levels. Be sure to add the Hybrid Shorts to take the outfit to new gamma-radiated levels.

Make Mine Marvel

This is a simple and elegant button-down to arrive from RSVLTS as they capture the signature Marvel Comics logo in all black. Plastered all over this black button-down, any Marvel fans will feel the power of its history flow through your wall-crawling veins.

Marvel 85

You can not have a Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary event with a Reversible Bomber Jacket, and RSVLTS has delivered. The Marvel 85 Bomber features two designs with a simple black and red look on one side with the Marvel logo. However, the reverse side brings back that fantastic Corner Box Brigade button-down design, showing off legendary heroes. Be sure to add the Marvel Comics Hat or T-Shirt as well to add a dash of heroism to your entire look.

There Goes My Hero

Let's get Retro! It is time to step back in time with some classic Marvel Comics artwork as RSVLTS captures them in action. It seems like the entire Marvel Universe is featured here, from iconic to uncommon heroes and villains jumping into action. This Kunuflex button-down will surely be a Marvel-ous addition to any wardrobe, with highlights from the Hulk, Hellcat, Black Widow, Elektra, Luke Cage, and so much more! Assemble!

Spider vs. Symbiote

The legendary clash between two webslinging characters is coming to life with RSVTS Spider Vs. Symbiote button-down. Spider-Man is going head to head with Venom, featuring some incredible Marvel Comics artwork now in black, white, and red fashion captured from some popular comics. From artwork with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 to The Amazing Spider-Man Issues #37, and #375, this is one symbiote-filled design. Warning: wearing this shirt might make you say… We Are Venom.

Class of '97

RSVLTS was sure to include a dash of mutant superiority to their lineup as well, with some love for the X-Men. To help with the release of X-Men 97' on Disney+, the Class of 97 montage button-up is here to capture your favorite mutants in all their '90s glory. Morph, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, Jean, Storm, and so much more are back and packed into this piece that will make any outfit truly uncanny.

RSVLTS has done it again with their new Marvel Comics 85 Years Collection. They have captured vital elements from new and old Marvel moments in a fun, unquiet, and comfy way. All of these designs are on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material that is stretchy and does not shrink or fade. Marvel fans will be able to get each of these designs across classic styles/sizing, with certain designs getting women's and youth sizes/styles, as well as one pair of hybrid shorts! Fans can step right into the Marvel Universe right now on RSVLTS.com and the RSVLTS App, with sizing ranging from XS to 4XL.

