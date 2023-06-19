Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Slush Head Arrives at Target

The mutant enforcer finally comes to Mattel as they debut their latest Masters of the Universe Masterverse figure with Slush Head

Eternia is filled with villains and groups looking to rule, including the Evil Mutants and their leader Flogg. Mattel has slowly been expanding its Masters of the Universe Masterverse line, and a new exclusive figure has arrived. Flogg's second in commander, Slush Head, is back and ready to enforce the power of mutant kind like never before This deluxe Masterverse release comes in at 7" tall, has 30 points of articulation, and is loaded with accessories. Slush Head will come with two heads, three sets of hands, tentacles, a backpack, a battle axe, a blaster, and more. His animated Masters of the Universe New Adventures look is nicely done and gives this slush brute a deadlier design. Take on He-Man with the Target Exclusive Masterverse Slush Head, which can be found here. Slushy is priced at $33.99, is set to release in October 2023; and check out Target's Geek Out Event right here.

"This Masters of the Universe Masterverse Deluxe action figure of Slush Head is a collector must-have, with detailed design, extensive articulation and swappable heads, hands and accessories parts. With 30 points of articulation, this Slush Head figure can strike virtually any pose for action play or a spectacular MOTU display. Luckily, he does NOT come with the foul stench of the Quagmi swamp!"

"He has many possible looks, with 2 heads and 3 sets of hands. His 4 tentacle arms can attach to his chest piece, the backpack or the swamp water breathing harness with dome. He's armed with a battle axe gun blaster accessory. The two heads he comes with are inspired by the animated New Adventures version of Slush Head. The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia."

