Avatar's Mountain Banshees Take Flight with McFarlane Toys

During D23, McFarlane Toys unveiled their massive new collection of figures and set for the film Avatar. James Cameron's vision not only is coming back to theaters with Avatar: The Way of Water, but they are coming to your shelves. Avatar rarely had any collectibles when the film dropped 13 years; McFarlane Toys is looking to change that. We have already seen Jake Sully and Neytiri getting their own 7" figures with great details and accessories, and fans can check that reveal out here. However, it looks like McFarlane is bringing more from the world of Pandora to life with the Mountain Banshees! That is right; these alien birds are getting released as companion pieces for your 7" scale figures. These massive birds are fully loaded with articulation and details, with male and female versions getting released. The Avatar Banshee's are priced at $52.99 each, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Seze is the mountain banshee mount of Neytiri. Graceful, dangerous, and loyal, the banshee is an integral part of Na'vi life."

Product Features:

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Can be posed to fly and crawl as seen in the film Avatar

Works with 7-inch Na'vi figures as riders

Features a poseable wired tail and special collector stand

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Avatar Movie products

"Blue and green in appearance, he is the banshee that Jake bonds with during the Iknimaya rite of passage. He is also one of the few mountain banshees to have been ridden by an avatar."

